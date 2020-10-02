Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Zara Home
Block Print Rug
£119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara Home
Block Print Rug
More from Zara Home
Zara Home
Large Rattan Lamp
£29.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Two-tone Striped Cushion Cover
£19.99
£9.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Zebra Print Jacquard Beach Towel
£29.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Gold And Natural Fibre Pot Stand
£89.99
£59.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted