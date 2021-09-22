Entireworld

Block Print Dress

Please welcome the new kids on the block. Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton hand-stamped with azo-free dye using traditional Indian block printing. Due to the hand-made nature of the fabric, each garment is totally unique. Congratulations, you’re now a walking art exhibit. Fit: A gauzy and timeless number with just enough buttons to give the illusion of control over your life. With slightly tapered cuffs and all that length, this dress graces you with the air of laissez faire. It’s cut to be easy and oversized, so take a size down if that’s not your thing.