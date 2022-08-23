Burrow

Block Nomad Sofa

$1595.00 $1435.50

About this piece The cornerstone of our Nomad Collection is the essential sofa reinvented for modern life. The first truly easy-to-move sofa thanks to our award-winning modular design; it has plenty of room for three people, or more if you're into cuddling. It's packed with all the clever, life-changing features you expect from Burrow, starting with a built-in USB charger. Customizable Create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. You can even swap the reversible back cushions: one side is tufted for a classic look, the other smooth and contemporary. Adaptable Rest easy with the knowledge that your new furniture can grow and expand with your life, thanks to the universal, modular design of our Nomad Collection. Comfortable The cushions are formulated for lasting comfort with our proprietary three-layer foam and fiber architecture, and feature a plush crown for a soft initial sit.