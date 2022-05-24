Burrow

Block Nomad Leather Sofa With Ottoman

$2790.00 $2415.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burrow

About this piece Our Nomad Leather Sofa is the perfect leather sofa for real life, and now it features a matching ottoman made from the same soft, supple, and sophisticated top-grain Italian leather we use across the rest of the collection. Like everything we make, our modular design is incredibly easy to move and packed with all the clever, life-changing features you expect from Burrow, starting with a built-in USB charger. Adaptable Rest easy with the knowledge that your new furniture can grow and expand with your life, thanks to the universal, modular design of our Nomad Collection. Comfortable The cushions are formulated for lasting comfort with our proprietary three-layer foam and fiber architecture, and feature a plush crown for a soft initial sit. Customizable Create your ideal sofa with three leather options, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. Pair it with matching leather additions like a chaise or ottoman.