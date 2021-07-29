Burrow

Block Nomad Double Chaise Sectional

$2495.00

At Burrow

What’s better than one chaise lounge? Another one, so that you don’t have to draw straws to pick who gets to upgrade their movie night seat to first class. Thanks to our rather clever modular design, the chaises can be attached to any of the seat sections — and you can expand the entire thing in the future if you so desire. Customizable Create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. You can even swap the reversible back cushions: one side is tufted for a classic look, the other smooth and contemporary. Adaptable Rest easy with the knowledge that your new furniture can grow and expand with your life, thanks to the universal, modular design of our Nomad Collection. Comfortable The cushions are formulated for lasting comfort with our proprietary three-layer foam and fiber architecture, and feature a plush crown for a soft initial sit.