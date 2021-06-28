Burrow

Block Nomad 4-seat Corner Sectional

$2195.00 $1995.00

Fitting a true sectional — not just a couch with a chaise — in a small space is exactly the kind of challenge we're here for. This arrangement features three Nomad seat modules, pivoted around a corner seat, so you can squeeze it into small living rooms, a study, or anywhere else you'd like to have the option to cozy up and watch a movie or gather around a coffee table, face-to-face. Comfortable The cushions are formulated for lasting comfort with our proprietary three-layer foam and fiber architecture, and feature a plush crown for a soft initial sit. Adaptable Our innovative corner module allows you to create any combination you can imagine, now or in the future. Expand or change the shape whenever you want. Convenient Just because this is a big piece of furniture, doesn't mean it has to be a pain in the neck. It ships in the same easy-to-handle boxes as the rest of our furniture line.