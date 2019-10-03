Find

Block Heel Square Toe, Ankle Boots

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

For a modern take on retro style, wear these boots with straight-leg trousers and a jacket or a pleated midi skirt. The leather ankle boots have a slight chip toe, a 1960s block heel and side zip. A versatile boot, you can wear them on a coffee date, to work, or with a vintage dress on a night out. find. by Amazon - We love fashion and we design for people who love fashion too. We believe clothes should be inspiring to wear without breaking the bank. Our Mission? To bring you the key pieces every season that give your wardrobe a lift, as well as hardworking modern basics like jeans, t-shirts, dresses, shorts, sweaters and jackets. find. and style it your way.