Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Zara
Block Heel Leather Sandals
C$79.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Block Heel Leather Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Star-man Platform Pump
BUY
C$208.95
Nordstrom
& Other Stories
Heeled Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Maguire
Alicante
BUY
C$190.00
Maguire
Brother Vellies
Tuesday Mule
BUY
$455.00
Brother Vellies
More from Zara
Zara
Block Heel Leather Sandals
BUY
C$79.90
Zara
Zara
Soft Leather Loafers
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Full Length Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Wide-leg Cropped Jeans
BUY
£27.99
Zara
More from Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Star-man Platform Pump
BUY
C$208.95
Nordstrom
& Other Stories
Heeled Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
Maguire
Alicante
BUY
C$190.00
Maguire
Brother Vellies
Tuesday Mule
BUY
$455.00
Brother Vellies
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted