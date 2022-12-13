Zara

Block Heel Leather Ankle Boots

$89.90

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for planet: at least 90% tanned leather Join Life. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. UPPER 100% cow leather LINING 100% goat leather SOLE 100% thermoplastic rubber INSOLE 100% goat leather Join Life tanned leather Leather tanned using more sustainable practices in the tanning processes. These products have been produced in tanneries certified by Leather Working Group whose objective is to evaluate the compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers and promote more sustainable environmental practices such as the use of renewable energies and technologies that reduce water consumption. In order to label a leather product as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least LWG Gold or Silver, guaranteeing that its production meets the most demanding environmental standards established by the organization. CERTIFICATIONS Leather tanned in tanneries certified by Leather Working Group (LWG), whose objective is to assess compliance and environmental performance of leather manufacturers. In order to label a leather product as Care for Planet, the tannery has to be certified at least LWG Gold or Silver. CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple actions like washing items with a dry cotton cloth or soft brush, per the characteristics of the product, can help us care for them. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not submerge in water Do not use bleach / whitener Leather/Patent Leather/Glossy Finish Leather. Clean with a dry cotton cloth. Do not iron Suede/Nubuck/Split Leather. Clean with a soft brush or stiff sponge. Do not dry clean Leather. May apply clear wax or wax in the tone of the leather. Do not tumble dry Suede/Nubuck/Split leather. May be protected with treatment sprays or dust repellents (mop water repellent).