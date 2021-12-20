Transworld Publishing

Block, Delete, Move On It’s Not You, It’s Them

A feminist reversal of dating classics like The Rules and He's Just Not That Into You, this provocative book empowers women to tackle the pitfalls of modern dating and helps them to successfully navigate unsatisfactory relationships with a man. The debut hardback from Instagram sensation @lalalaletmexplain, the anonymous online relationships expert who delves into the highs and lows of modern day dating to give raw and honest advice on topics that people are often too embarrassed or afraid to talk about.