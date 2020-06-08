Platform LDN x Black Lives Matter

"Being involved in the BLM movement is the only way for society to move forward. I accept my privilege being a white woman, and want to use it in any way possible to change the systems that are stacked against POC, while white people are given every privilege. We need a new equally stacked World where everybody knows that Black Lives Matter."