Fab Feet Heel

Blisstick Invisible Blister Protection

The Fab Feet by Foot Petals Blisstick Invisible Blister Protection forms an invisible barrier between your skin and your shoes, which helps to reduce rubbing and irritation. Apply generously to foot anywhere irritation occurs and reapply as needed. Great for breaking in new shoes. Portable, easy to use, no mess application.