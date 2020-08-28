Lovehoney

Blissful Bunny Silicone Rabbit Vibrator

Hop on this silken, silicone bunny and bounce your way through delicious dual stimulation to your climactic finish. With 8 exciting patterns to explore, it's easy to find a favourite where this rabbit's ears twitch you in all the right directions. Each of the toy's vibration patterns comes with 4 intensity levels so you're in complete control of your adventure. That's a total of 32 different setting combinations for a total wow package. It's even useable anywhere thanks to its included USB charge cable. Explore this bunny's exhilarating dual stimulation with help from a splash of your favorite water-based lubricant.