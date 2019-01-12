Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Brinker & Eliza

Blissed Out Necklace

$160.00
At Moda Operandi
As featured in the Spring '19 lookbook Limited edition, handmade in Connecticut Hook closure Composition: gold-plated cowry shells, freshwater pearls Please note that no two shells are exactly the same Color: gold-plated shells Made in the USA
Featured in 1 story
23 Perfectly Flawed Baroque Pearl Jewelry Pieces
by Austen Tosone