Bliss

Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen

Details Benefits Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protects against both UVA (aging) & UVB (burning) rays Silky, 100% sheer mineral sunscreen blends in effortlessly No chemical sunscreens or irritation No white cast or chalkiness No greasy sheen or clogged pores Key Ingredients Titanium Dioxide, a naturally occurring mineral, provides broad spectrum protection protecting skin against both UVA & UVB rays Zinc Oxide, a broad-spectrum blocking agent, forms a physical barrier on skin reflecting sun's rays rather than absorbing them to protect skin cells from the harmful damage of UVA & UVB rays Antioxidant Blend of Blueberry Acai and Green Tea extracts help protect from free radicals Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, known to help control excess oil, minimizers the appearance of pores Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates SLS/SLES Artificial Fragrance DMDM Hydantoin Urea Petrolatum Mineral Oil DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA Formaldehyde How To Use Apply liberally minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every hour. Reference the Drug Facts box information on product packaging for full directions and warnings. Ingredients Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide 4.1%, Zinc Oxide 11.5%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate, Disiloxane, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Sodium Acrylates Crosspolymer-2, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Vaccinium Angustifolium(Blueberry) Fruit Extract, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Flower Extract, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Hibiscus Sabdariff a Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Pinus Palustris Leaf Extract, Ulmus Davidiana Root Extract, Pueraria Lobata Root Extract, Enantia Chlorantha Bark Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Oleanolic Acid, Squalane, Glyceryl Caprylate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Stearic Acid, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Magnesium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Iron Oxides.