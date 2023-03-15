Bliss

What A Melon Overnight Facial Mask

Description - This potent overnight mask creates a nutrient-rich veil to bring tired, stressed-out skin back to life. Wake up to vibrant, supple skin that is moisturized and balanced. Benefits - Removes dead cells and toxins for a refreshed, dewy complexion; boosts skin’s defenses against environmental stresses. Suggested Use - Massage a thick layer onto dry skin for 1 minute, avoiding the eye area. Let it dry, then sleep on it. Wake up and rinse. Use 2-3 times per week. Product Description Bliss - What a Melon Overnight Facial Mask (1.7 fl.oz.) Reviving & De-stressing Overnight Mask This ultra-nourishing overnight face mask moisturizes while you sleep, leaving skin vibrant, supple and silky smooth. Brings stressed out skin back to life overnight Tops off moisture levels and electrolytes to plump and soften skin Watermelon scent calms and de-stresses before bed For all skin type Key Ingredients: Watermelon Fruit Extract: A more concentrated source of lycopene than tomatoes, this antioxidant-rich fruit extract replenishes lost vitamins and minerals as it improves the moisture barrier to help prevent dehydration and water loss; also acts as a natural toner to cleanse and refresh skin Magnesium Aspartate & Copper and Zinc Gluconates: Electrolytes that help balance skin and protect from free radicals Rice Bran Extract: Known to help fight irritation and redness while helping maintain supple skin Cucumber Fruit Extract: Helps moisturize dry, damaged skin for a softer, smoother appearance Sodium Hyaluronate: Unique moisturizer - with an even smaller molecule size than hyaluronic acid - holds 1000x its weight in water for lightweight hydration Timiron Halo Cosmetic-grade radiant strobing powder designed to capture a natural-looking glow and shimmering finish to refine facial features ⏤ This is Bliss We believe inner happiness leads to outward beauty. So, take a breath, press pause and give yourself and your skin a mega-boost. Our transforming skin wellness products feel and smell amazing, and do what they say they will. (Nope, not too much to ask.) This is Bliss. It’s All Good All products are PETA-certified, 100% cruelty-free and blissfully-free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and other bad stuff you don’t want on your skin or body. Brand Story bliss is the global spa leader and innovator. With a deep understanding of individual skin and well-being needs from people all around the world, we deliver amazing results right along with smiles.