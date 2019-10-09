Bliss

Bliss Renew & Smooth Glycolic + Polyhydroxy Acid Night SerumA nightly resurfacing serum powered by a spa-powered blend of glycolic, polyhydroxy and fruit acids that works nightly to dissolve dull and dead skin cells revealing super-smooth and glowing skin every day.Free From:- Parabens- Phthalates- SLS / SLES- Sulfates- DMDM Hydantoin- Urea- Petrolatum- Mineral Oil- DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA- FormaldehydeHow To Use:At night, massage onto clean, dry skin. Avoid eye area. Allow to absorb, then follow with moisturizer if desired. Mild tingling may occur as you begin using this product. Begin by using every other night. Keep in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.