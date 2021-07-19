United States
Bliss Luxe Training Dress
$90.00
At Nordstrom
Details & Care A built-in inner bodysuit will keep you comfortable as you hike to new heights or spike your bpm at a morning cycling class in this stretchy training dress. The sleeveless design, inner shorts and moisture-wicking fabric keep you both comfortable and confident all day long. 31 1/2" top length; 5 1/2" inseam; 18" leg opening (size Medium) Scoop neck Sleeveless Built-in bodysuit with shorts Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort Lined bust 80% nylon, 20% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6083469