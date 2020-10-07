Bliss

Aloe Leaf & Peppermint Foot Cream

Smoothes, Softens and refreshes the toughest and roughest feet Aloe Vera (hydrate, calm, heal) Perfect for at home pedicures Product Description Bliss - Aloe Leaf & Peppermint Foot Cream (4.0 fl. oz.) Super Softening Daily Moisturizing AHA Exfoliating Cooling Cream This surface-smoothing foot cream leaves even the roughest dry, tired feet feeling fresh and super soft. Supreme softening and surface smoothing Feet and heels are noticeably soft and silky after a single application Refreshing and cooling peppermint provides a cooling sensation and soothing effect Key Ingredients: Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Salicylic Acid: Slough off dead skin cells to soften, smooth and hydrate even the roughest of feet Pro Vitamin B5: Helps seal in hydration by boosting the skin barrier and helps rejuvenate and revitalize surface skin cells Aloe Leaf Juice: Cools, soothes and softens without making skin oily Peppermint Oil: An essential oil that produces a cooling sensation and soothing effect; natural energizer helps perk up tired feet Eucalyptus Leaf Oil: With its stimulating aroma, this plant oil cools and refreshes skin Camphor: Helps soothe while improving the texture of cracked heels ⏤ This is Bliss We believe inner happiness leads to outward beauty. So, take a breath, press pause and give yourself and your skin a mega-boost. Our transforming skin wellness products feel and smell amazing and do what they say they will. (Nope, not too much to ask.) This is Bliss. It’s All Good All products are PETA-certified, 100% cruelty-free and blissfully-free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and other bad stuff you don’t want on your skin or body. Brand Story By Bliss brand_description We believe inner happiness leads to outward beauty. So take a breath, press pause & give yourself & your skin a mega-boost. Our transforming skin wellness products feel & smell amazing & do what they say they will. This is Bliss. See more