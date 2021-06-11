blink home

Outdoor – Wireless, Weather-resistant Hd Security Camera

$249.99 $149.99

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine. Designed so you can set up yourself in minutes. No wiring, no professional installation required. Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be. See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app. Works with Alexa – use your voice to monitor your home through supported Alexa-enabled devices.