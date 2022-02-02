BlingPinkUSA

Bling Dazzling Chargeable Wireless Mouse

PRACTICAL: Our mouse is designed so whether you’re right handed or left handed, you can easily use it! The rhinestones won’t affect the comfort of the mouse at all, making it super easy to use. It’s also super easy to install – just connect it to your computer via USB! You don’t need to do any other complex installations. RECHARGEABLE: You won't have to worry about whether you have the right battery -- it's rechargeable, and comes with an easy to plug cord you can use to charge it anytime you're not using the mouse! HIGH QUALITY: It’s not just pretty; it’s also very high quality! It features a top notch rubber scroll that lets you scroll comfortably and quickly. You’ll find that it is much easier to control your cursor so that it goes wherever you want it to go, at a much higher speed, so it can keep up with all of your needs. Furthermore, you'll find that the connection is strong and is a breeze -- with a strong and precise control, making it perfect for any computer activity you have to do! STYLISH: This mouse surely stands out from all the other plain, simple ones. It is covered with high quality rhinestones that are glued on with precision and care. It will give you ultra sparkling bling that you want, and everyone in the office will want to know where you got it from. COMPATIBLE WITH ALL: Whether you have a Windows PC or a Mac, this mouse will work with any computer program and any version. You don’t have to worry about it not working with your device, because as long as it has a USB port, it will work perfectly fine! PERFECT GIFT: This is the perfect gift for any loved one for any occasion, especially to congratulate getting a new job! With its high speed, durability, and its luxurious looks, it is a perfect and thoughtful gift to give to anyone who loves bling