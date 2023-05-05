TheBlueHat

Blind For Love Look What You Made Me Do Rep Era Hooded Dress

$60.00

Swiftie Inspired LWYMMD Music Video type hoodie dress. This item is Made to order and does take about 2-3 weeks to make and ship. It's time to cozy up in this eco-friendly hoodie dress that's made of 85% organic ring-spun combed cotton and 15% recycled polyester. Whether you decide to wear it at home, outside, or to the office, you'll feel extra comfy and warm. • 85% organic ring-spun combed cotton, 15% recycled polyester • Fabric weight: 8.8 oz/yd² (300 g/m²) • Self-fabric double-layered hood • Set-in sleeves • Front pocket • Inside self-fabric tape and half-moon at the back of the neck • Matching round drawcords with metal tipping and eyelets • Twin needle topstitch on armhole, sleeve, and bottom hems • Single-needle topstitch on neckline and hood • 1 × 1 rib at sleeves and bottom hem • Split bottom side seams • Blank product sourced from China or Bangladesh