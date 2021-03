Bleu Rod Beattie

Bleu Rod Beattielet’s Get Knotty Lace Front One Piece Swimsuit

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dillard's

Item #20121333 From Bleu Rod Beattie, this one piece swimsuit features: Plunge v-neckline Over-the-shoulder straps Lattice front & back detail Removable cups Fully lined Moderate coverage Pull-on construction Nylon/spandex Hand wash Imported. DMS: 0198 901 RBKN21275