Baum Und Pferdgarten

Blenda Tartan Blazer

$494.00
At Need Supply
Fitted tartan blazer from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Peak lapel. Lightly padded shoulders. Long sleeves with button details at cuffs. Front two-button closure. Darted waist. Front flap pockets. Straight hem with back vent. Fully lined.
