Belei

Blemishes Be Gone Starter Kit

$35.00 $24.50

Buy Now Review It

Good to Know: Show Blemishes who’s boss with this lightweight, acne-fighting formula. Apply at the onset of breakouts for maximum effectiveness. Contains two full-size Belei favorites: Belei Blemish Control Spot Treatment, 5.5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment, 1.7 Ounces (50 mL) and Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum, 1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL) For oily or acne-prone skin types; and good for all skin types looking to address dark spots or uneven pigmentation caused by blemishes. Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals An Amazon Brand. Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 Blemish Control Spot Treatment Details: Recommended for acne-prone skin types, but can be used by all skin types to address occasional blemishes. This product is not recommended for very sensitive skin types or those sensitive to benzoyl peroxide. Blemish Control Spot Treatment Application: Apply after cleansing and before moisturizer or sunscreen.