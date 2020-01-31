Belei

‘blemishes Be Gone’ Duo Kit

$40.00 $30.00

Blemish Control Spot Treatment Details: Recommended for acne-prone skin types, but can be used by all skin types to address occasional blemishes. This product is not recommended for very sensitive skin types or those sensitive to benzoyl peroxide. Blemish Control Spot Treatment Application: Apply after cleansing and before moisturizer or sunscreen. Dark Spot Solution Serum Details : Designed for all skin types, particularly blemish-prone skin types that may have spots or discoloration caused by acne. Results may vary based on the age and type of the discoloration. For best results, apply to newer markings. Dark Spot Solution Serum Application: Apply after cleansing and before moisturizing. Apply a small amount directly to areas of concern, or distribute 1-3 drops over areas of discoloration to promote a more uniform skin tone. For daytime, apply sun protection as your final step. Good to Know: Show Blemishes who’s boss with this lightweight, acne-fighting formula. Apply at the onset of breakouts for maximum effectiveness. Contains two full-size Belei favorites: Belei Blemish Control Spot Treatment, 5.5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment, 1.7 Ounces (50 mL) and Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum, 1 Fluid Ounce (30 mL) For oily or acne-prone skin types; and good for all skin types looking to address dark spots or uneven pigmentation caused by blemishes.