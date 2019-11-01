Grown Alchemist

What's in our Beauty Cabinet? Tried-and-true products, curated by us, that fall in the sweet spot between low maintenance and treat yourself. Case in point: GROWN ALCHEMIST—an au naturel skin, hair and body care lab that makes super-powerful botanical formulas using certified-organic ingredients. Blemish-prone ladies (aka, all of us), this one's for you: This calming antibacterial gel has chamomile and arnica to visibly soothe inflammation.