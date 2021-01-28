Truly

Blemish Treatment Acne Heart Patches

Pimple spot treatments have never been the most glamorous of beauty products, UNTIL NOW! The pink heart-shaped Blemish Treatment Acne Heart Patchess by Truly seem deceptively simple and way too cute to actually work but their ability to summon bacteria and debris from deep within the skin is no freaking joke. It's simple; you just slap one on your zit and wake up with a gunk-filled patch, a flattened pimple, and no dryness! It'll make getting your next pimple a teensy bit more exciting. Key Ingredients: ... Well there's only one! Hydrocolloid: These acne patches are made with the highest quality hydrocolloid, which is a fluid absorbing agent that draws out pus and other impurities from your pimple. Hydrocolloid technology extracts impurities while creating a protective barrier that guards against external irritants. By protecting your blemishes from bacteria, inflammation, and picking, these dots also reduce the potential for acne scarring. Whether you're struggling with hormonal acne, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples, your blemish is less red, less painful, and significantly less irritating in as little as six hours.