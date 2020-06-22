Belei

Blemish Control Spot Treatment

$14.12 $11.30

Designed for acne prone skin, not recommended for very sensitive skin Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, phthalates Show blemishes who’s boss with this lightweight, acne-fighting spot treatment Active ingredient: 5.5% Benzoyl Peroxide Apply at the onset of breakouts for maximum effectiveness. Begin by applying to the affected area once daily or every other day after cleansing. Increase frequency of use only if needed If excessive drying or peeling occurs, reduce frequency or discontinue use. Sun protection is recommended for daytime use Show blemishes who’s boss with this lightweight, acne-fighting formula. Apply at the onset of breakouts for maximum effectiveness.