CeraVe

Blemish Control Resurfacing Retinol Serum

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum helps smooth your skin's texture by reducing the appearance of blemishes, minimising the look of pores and improving your skin’s surface. Our formula contains encapsulated retinol to help resurface your skin, plus licorice root extract to help brighten your skin’s appearance. In addition, it's formulated with 3 essential ceramides that work together to lock in skins moisture and help support your skin’s moisture barrier, along with soothing niacinamide. MVE technology encapsulates ceramides to ensure efficient delivery within the skin’s moisture barrier and slow release over time. Supporting your skin moisture barrier, long after you’ve finish applying. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, our resurfacing serum promotes a healthy-looking complexion.