Medik8

Blemish Control Pads™

£27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Medik8

How It WorksBlemishes are formed when a pore becomes clogged with dead skin cells and oil. This creates the perfect environment for irritating bacteria to flourish. Blemish Control Pads contain 2% salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that can penetrate deep within pores and break down the bonds between dead skin cells and oil. This helps to reduce the formation of blemishes. Salicylic acid also works as an anti-inflammatory to soothe red and sore breakouts, while allantoin and glycerin work to heal and protect the skin. Key Ingredients 2% Salicylic Acid – Decongesting and exfoliating from within the pore, salicylic acid breaks down clogged skin cells which could cause blemishes. At 2%, it is the maximum strength available without prescription for best possible results. Allantoin – A botanical extract naturally occurring in comfrey root, an ancient herb renowned for its therapeutic properties. Allantoin promotes healing, speeds up cell renewal and softens skin. Glycerin – Naturally present in our skin, glycerin draws water from the lower levels of the epidermis and from the atmosphere to itself. This helps to hydrate the complexion and enhance the skin’s natural barrier function.