Sonya Dakar

Blemish Buster

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sonya Dakar

ABOUT Diminish acne in as little as 12 hours! Blemish Buster acne spot treatment attacks acne on 3 fronts; using encapsulated salicylic acid to exfoliate, using active probiotics (lactobacillus and bifidobacterium) to kill acne causing bacteria, and using silver ions which are a natural anti-septic to reduce visible inflamation. In addition, Blemish Buster allows the skin to recover and strengthen by using a patented complex that supports the rebuilding of damaged skin tissue. Your clear blemish-free skin awaits! BENEFITS Banish acne overnight Will not over-dry skin Tinted for daytime use Speeds skin recovery Reduces redness All natural. No parabens or harmful toxins HOW TO USE Shake well & use applicator to dot directly onto blemish. You may feel a slight tingling. Close cap firmly. INGREDIENTS Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Alcohol Denat, Zinc Oxide, Hectorite, Sodium Magnesium Silicate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Kaolin, Hydrolyzed Ceratonia Siliqua Seed Extract, Camphor, Sulfur, Polysorbate 80, Menthol, Allantoin, Menthol, Colloidal Silver, Lavandula O cinalis Oil, Anthemus Nobilis Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate.