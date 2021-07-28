SkinCeuticals

Blemish + Age Defense

C$112.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinCeuticals

Product Overview How To Use SKIN TYPE: Normal, Acne Prone, Oily, Combination, Aging In the morning or evening after cleansing and toning: 1. Apply 4-5 drops of Blemish + Age Defense onto clean, dry skin. 2. Evenly distribute serum across face, neck and chest. 3. Massage into skin in small, circular motions. Key Ingredients 2% Dioic Acid: Naturally derived from vegetables, this ingredient helps reduce excess sebum 0.3% LHA (caproloyl salicylic acid): A lipo-hydroxy acid, LHA, evenly exfoliates skin, decongests pores, and refines the skin’s surface 1.5% Salicylic Acid: A beta-hydroxy acid refines pores and helps reduce the formation of acne 3.5% Glycolic Acid and 0.5% Citric Acid: These alpha-hydroxy acids work synergistically to smooth skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Ingredients alcohol denat., aqua / water / eau, methylpropanediol, glycolic acid, diisopropyl adipate, octadecenedioic acid, salicylic acid, hydroxyethylpiperazine ethane sulfonic acid, citric acid, capryloyl salicylic acid, sodium hydroxide, polyquaternium-10 Science This powerful, targeted anti-aging serum addresses adult acne and signs of aging with a one-of-a-kind technology of Dioic Acid, Salicylic Acid, LHA, Glycolic Acid, and Citric Acid to fight the formation of acne and reduce excess sebum production as it helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and rough surface texture that can lead to an aged appearance. Regimen 1: Cleanse & Tone 2: Prevent 3: Correct 4: Moisturize 5: Protect 1: Cleanse & Tone 2: Correct 3: Moisturize