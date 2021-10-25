Joanie

Bleecker Stretch Cord Dungarees – Cabernet

Bleecker is back and has really struck a cord with this new look! Crafted from BCI cotton corduroy with added stretch for exceptional comfort, Bleecker’s new makeover is everything we didn’t know our winter wardrobe needed until right now. Featuring adjustable straps and a side button fastening with horn-effect buttons, a retro high waistline, a ⅞ leg length and all the pockets we could need with a front kangaroo pocket and slant pockets at the hip, we’re really going to have a winter-ful time in Bleecker! BCI Cotton This product is made using cotton grown to Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) standards. The BCI is a non-profit organisation that exists to make global cotton production more sustainable - better for the farmers and better for the planet. They achieve this by working with producers to minimise the harmful impact of pesticides, reduce water consumption, care for the health of the soil, enhance biodiversity and responsible land use, and preserve fibre quality. They also promote better working conditions and the operation of effective management systems, supporting the rural communities in which they work. Melissa is 5'8" and is wearing a Size 10 Lauren May is 5'8" and is wearing a Size 16 BCI Cotton Inside leg length: 70cm Regular fit - take your usual size Retro high waist shape Front kangaroo pocket Hip pockets Adjustable straps