Pilcro and the Letterpress

Bleached Tie-dye Denim Overalls

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

With a bleached tie-dye finish, these laidback overalls put a playful twist on your wardrobe. Layer them over a breezy buttondown or sweater for an eye-catching cool-weather ensemble. 99% cotton, 1% elastane Relaxed fit Five-pocket styling Button sides