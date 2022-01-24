Bleach London

Bleach London Reincarnation Mask

$14.00

PURPOSE: Repairs and hydrates dry, damaged, bleached or Colored hair while improving elasticity. Bring your hair back to life! SUITABILITY: Use to help protect and rejuvenate hair. Suitable for all hair types. ECO FESTO: Our entire hair range is vegan, cruelty free and PETA approved as part of their Beauty Without Bunnies programme. Our promise is to improve the sustainability of our business and put the environment at the heart of everything we do. HOW TO USE: Apply to shampooed hair, comb through and massage in. Wrap hair in a warm towel to enhance conditioning effect. Leave on for 10-20 minutes. Rinse well. OUR STORY: Hairstylist Alex Brownsell started Bleach London in her kitchen sink, bleaching and dyeing friends' hair with homemade Colors until her number one customer convinced her they needed to turn the idea into a real life thing. The result was the world’s first salon focused on Coloring rather than cutting. Ten years, three locations and a groundbreaking product launch later, Bleach London now ships our ever evolving selection of hair care and Color all over the world. Through Bleach’s non-traditional approach and perception of hair Color as an outlet for self-expression and identity, we've become trend leaders, entrenched in the creative and cultural landscape. Bleach London is a community of an ever-present source of endless inspiration for anyone who wants to transform their hair. Our products aren't made with any specific gender, race or age group in mind. Instead, they've been developed so that they're easy to experiment with, and our stylists and customers still surprise us with the creative ways they use our Colors and kits