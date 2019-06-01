Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
ELV Denim
Bleach High-rise Jeans
£350.00
£105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
This bleached pair is made from two vintage finds in slightly different shades of blue. They're cut in a straight-leg fit and will sit flatteringly high on your waist.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Salsa
Fragrance Jeans
$54.08
from
Salsa
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Farleigh High Waist Slim Mom Jeans In Hologram Vinyl
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Acne Studios Blå Konst Land Gum Jeans
$450.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Good Legs Crop Stripe Jeans
$149.00
$78.90
from
Good American
BUY
More from ELV Denim
DETAILS
ELV Denim
The Boyfriend Straight High-rise Jeans
£295.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
DETAILS
ELV Denim
The Twin Boyfriend Jeans
$430.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
ELV Denim
The Twin Straight Leg Jeans
$430.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
ELV Denim
The Twin Boyfriend High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$410.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted