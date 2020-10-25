Clorox

Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes

Easy-to-pull pack offers convenient access while you're on-the-go Disinfecting formula kills 99. 9% of common bacteria Clear-drying design is excellent for cleaning shiny surfaces Fresh scent deodorizes areas without any harsh chemical smells Perfect for use in offices, schools, day-care centres and more Clorox Disinfecting Wipes in a convenient easy to pull dispensing pack with a Fresh scent make cleaning easy. These scented wipes in a flexible pack allow you to easily dispense, clean and disinfect while storing, stacking or taking on the go is a breeze. Clean up spills or messes with these disinfecting wipes that power through grease, soap scum and grime plus kill 99.9 of germs that can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Each cleaning wipe can effectively kill 99.9% of common bacteria, including Staph, Salmonella, Strep, MRSA, E. coli and the cold and flu viruses, Human Coronavirus and Influenza A2 Virus, in as little as 30 seconds. Clorox wipes also remove more than 99% of allergens like cat and dog dander, dust mite debris, and pollen. These antibacterial wipes with a clear drying formula work great on hard, nonporous surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms including finished hardwood, stainless steel, and more. Ideal for use in offices, schools, daycare centers, restaurants, hotels and other commercial facilities. Clean and disinfect with the convenience of easy pull Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.