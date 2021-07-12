ModCloth

Blazing Cycling Trails Bike Shorts

$35.00

Product details Item No.1000010058663 You are perfectly outfitted to blaze the bike trails in these fun and functional summer-ready black-and-white bike shorts! Boasting a classic houndstooth print throughout that will elevate your retro fashion game with joyful style and ease, these darling jersey-blend athletic cycling shorts are primed to match your summer vibe. Whether you are out for a full day of biking, or just taking on a few weekend errands, you’ll enjoy the ease of stretch as you move dynamically through your day in these high-waisted bottoms complete with a slim and flattering fit and a classic mid-thigh length. 86% Polyester, 14% Spandex. Machine wash. Imported