Coco & Wolf

Blanket Made With Liberty Fabric Wiltshire Bud

£49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Coco & Wolf

Our reversible jersey blankets are hand-made with two layers of super soft luxury. With sumptuous Liberty print Tana Lawn®, silky soft cotton on one side, and premium double knit jersey on the reverse, these blankets make a really special gift for new parents, or your own little ones. Not content with just being beautiful our blankets are hugely versatile too, and can be used anywhere, during play time, in the pram, for late night feeds, in the car, keeping a little one cosy in bed or a throw on a settee. Print & jersey mix: Wiltshire Bud and Snow White. Made in England Available in 3 sizes: Pram: 75cm x 100cm Cot: 100cm x 150cm Single 135cm x 200cm Wash care instructions: Machine was at 40 degrees. Do not bleach. Medium iron on Liberty Fabric (not the jersey reverse). Do not tumble dry. Line dry. Dry clean. Handmade in England. Made to last. Coco & Wolf is a luxury bedding and lifestyle brand famous for using Liberty fabric. All of our pieces are handmade to order in our Somerset based design studio and shipped around the world. At Coco & Wolf, we believe every home has a space for Liberty’s quintessentially British prints.