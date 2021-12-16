The Oodie

Blanket Hoodie

$99.99 $84.00

🥇 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 & 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦 - Our oversized blanket hoodie is now 30% longer to be even more comfortable! The biggest complaints about other brands is that they’re too short, too tight and don’t allow you to feel as comfortable as expected! But that’s finally over! The Oodies are here! Enjoy the comfort of our original design & superior quality! It won’t fall apart, doesn’t have a strange stench and certainly won’t cause rashes like the other cheaper brands available.