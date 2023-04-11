Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Byredo
Blanche Roll-on Perfume Oil 7.5ml
£52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Liberty
Need a few alternatives?
By Rosie Jane
Dylan Eau De Parfum 50 Ml
BUY
£65.00
Sephora
Byredo
Blanche Roll-on Perfume Oil 7.5ml
BUY
£52.00
Liberty
Kayali
Eden Juicy Apple 01 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$185.00
Sephora Australia
Bon Parfumeur
004 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$54.00
Selfridges
More from Byredo
Byredo
La Sélection Florale Fragrance Discovery Set
BUY
$148.00
Mecca
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum
BUY
£130.00
Cult Beauty
Byredo
Night Veils Vanille Antique Edp
BUY
$421.00
Mecca
Byredo
Bal D'afrique Edp
BUY
$239.00
Mecca
More from Fragrance
Phlur
Missing Person Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Paradise Eau De Toilette 50ml
BUY
£68.00
The Fragrance Shop
Givenchy Beauty
L'interdit Eau De Toilette Spray
BUY
£48.50
The Perfume Shop
YSL Beauty
Libre Eau De Parfum
BUY
£155.00
The Perfume Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted