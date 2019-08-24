Blanca White - Weighted Blanket
We custom sew our blankets to the customer's height and weight. Popular sensory therapy for children, teens and adults with ADD/ADHD, ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and SPD (Sensory Processing Disorder). Popular solution for those with sleep disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome, PTSD and Anxiety issues.
Adults, teens, and children can benefit from weighted blanket therapy. Weighted Blankets are a safe and effective non-drug therapy for anyone seeking a solution for loss of sleep and relaxation.
We use 100% new, BPA-free, hypo-allergenic, FDA compliant plastic pellets, 100% cotton comfortable fabric and poly fill to construct our blankets.
For more info, visit https://www.mosaicweightedblankets.com/what-are-they-made-of/
FABRICS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED ON AVAILABILITY
Turn-around: Mosaic Weighted Blankets are custom made and ship in approximately 2 weeks.
In stock blankets can ship within 3-5 business days.
We use UPS on all orders.
Shipping costs are added to your purchase at checkout.
Please Call or Email us for Full, Queen, King size blankets.
Custom orders are available or by the recommendation of your Healthcare Professional or Therapist.
SIZE CHART