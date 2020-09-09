Beyond Skin

Blaise Black Leather Block Heel Vegan Boots

$390.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beyond Skin

The Blaise vegan leather ankle boots have proved themself to be a firm favourite. Made in Spain from luxuriously soft faux leather, these block heel ankle boots feature a contrasting silver inside zip. They are on-trend, chic and comfortable. The boot lining is made with breathable, sustainable recycled materials. - Vegan leather - Heel height approx 9.5cm - Boot height approx 16cm - Circumference approx 25cm - Recycled faux leather lining - PETA approved vegan - Beautifully handmade in Spain