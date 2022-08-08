Blair's Death Sauce

Blair's Ultra Death Sauce is respected. A hot sauce so insane, it's igniting the top of the Blair's Death Sauce heat meter. The sinister swirl of Habanero, Carolina Reaper, Cayenne, Serrano, Jolokia and Scorpion chillies unleashes undeniable flavour filled with unfathomable fire. Feel Alive with Blair's Ultra Death, and taste the thrill of the unthinkable. Spare yourself, and use sparingly. This sauce is the real deal!! To experience this Death is unforgettable. HEAT LEVEL: Extreme (1,200,000 Scovilles) BE WARNED: This sauce contains ingredients 900 times hotter than a jalapeno chilli. Use sparingly. Not recommended for use without dilution. DISCLAIMER: This product contains the World's hottest ingredients. Please use with extreme caution. A hot sauce so insane, it's igniting the top of our heat meter. The sinister swirl of habanero, reaper, cayenne, serrano, jolokia and scorpion unleashes undeniable flavour filled with unfathomable fire. Feel Alive with Blair's Ultra Death, and taste the thrill of the unthinkable. Spare yourself, and use sparingly. This sauce is the real deal!! To experience this Death is unforgettable. BE WARNED: This sauce contains ingredients 900 times hotter than a jalapeño chilli. Use sparingly. Not recommended for use without dilution. DISCLAIMER: This product contains the hottest known ingredients on the planet. Please use with extreme caution. Size: 150ml Ingredients: Habanero Peppers, Carolina Reaper Peppers, Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Serrano Peppers, Salt, Pepper Extract, Tomato Puree, Acetic Acid, Ghost Peppers, Scorpion Peppers, Fresh Garlic, Food Starch, Spices, Ascorbic Acid.