Dr. Martens

Blaire Quad Sandals

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Leather: Cowhide Matte finish Soft, molded footbed Contrast welt stitching Adjustable buckle straps EVA sole Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #DRMAR30570 A summertime classic gets the Dr. Martens treatment. These Blaire sandals feature the label's trademark contrast stitching and embroidered tag, as well as a substantial platform.