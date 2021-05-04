United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dr. Martens
Blaire Platform Sandal
$99.99
At DSW
DESCRIPTION Upgrade your street style with the Blaire platform sandal from Dr. Martens. This strappy pair features a sawtooth sole and a contoured SoftWair™ footbed for daylong easy wear. Item # 470966 UPC # 190665192483 FEATURES PLEASE NOTE: This style runs large. We recommend ordering a full size down. Leather upper Adjustable quarter ankle strap with buckle closure Round open toe Leather lining Contoured SoftWair™ footbed 2¼" molded midsole Sawtooth synthetic sole Imported