Donna Wilson

Blah Blah Blah Blanket

$276.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amara

Wrap up on the sofa in style with this Blah Blah throw/blanket from Donna Wilson. Crafted from soft lambswool, this throw has been woven in Scotland and adorned with “blah blah” in cursive font across the surface. In a chic black and white colourway, this throw is also reversible and has been finished with a tasselled edge. A wonderful addition to any home, this throw is perfect for pairing with further accessories available separately from Donna Wilson.