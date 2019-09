Joseph Joseph

Bladebrush Knife & Cutlery Cleaner

Cleaning sharp knives and cutlery can be a hazardous task, but with this innovative brush it's much safer. The unique wrap-around design allows you to clean both sides of a utensil at once, while keeping your fingers away from any sharp edges. Its tough bristles quickly remove food debris and the textured grip helps prevent your hand from slipping. After use, the brush can be placed on the side of a dish rack or on the edge of the sink to dry. wash by hand.