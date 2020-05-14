Lazer

Lazer Blade+ Helmet

While most of Lazer's sponsored riders will opt for the range-topping Bullet or Z1 helmet, for the self-sponsoring racer, its Blade+ Helmet offers many of the same excellent features while coming in at around half the price. Its In-Molded polycarbonate slim fit profile creates a rounder shape and shares the same styling as the Z1, including extended coverage at the back of the head and massive vents to help keep things cooler while tackling those extended climbs during the summer. The Blade+ even boasts the same innovative Advanced Rollsys System with its ponytail-friendly top mounted fit system making for easy horizontal and vertical adjustments for a customized, comfortable fit on the fly. One unique feature we really like is a bottom shell finish that covers the EPS foam on the underside of the helmet creating a clean finish and additional impact protection. Final details include its Lazer LifeBEAM compatibility (sold separately) for chest strap-free heartrate monitoring.